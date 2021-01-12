Overview

Dr. Andre Schoeffler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blairsville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Schoeffler works at A S Medical in Blairsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.