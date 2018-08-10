Dr. Andre Sanschagrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanschagrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Sanschagrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Andre Sanschagrin, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
-
1
Andre Sanschagrin MD501 N El Camino Real Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fortunately I am in pretty fair health for 84 years but when I've had a problem I'm very confident that Dr. Sanschagrin will solve it for me. I never feel rushed and am treated well by the friendly and competent staff in the office. All the below are 5 stars
About Dr. Andre Sanschagrin, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1801872221
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanschagrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanschagrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanschagrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanschagrin speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanschagrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanschagrin.
