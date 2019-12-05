Dr. Andre Ross, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Ross, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andre Ross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Hoboken University Medical Center
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 279-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Foot & Ankle Care Associates at SMG2003 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville, NJ 08836 Directions (732) 868-1100
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1407Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, thorough and explained my condition. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Andre Ross, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376960468
Education & Certifications
- Hoboken University Medical Center
