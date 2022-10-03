Overview

Dr. Andre Reed, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL



Dr. Reed works at Champaign Dental Group in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.