Dr. Andre Pinac III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Pinac III works at PINAC ANDRE LOUIS III MD in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.