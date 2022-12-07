Dr. Andre Panagos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Panagos works at
Locations
-
1
Spine & Sports Medicine of New York820 2nd Ave Rm 6D, New York, NY 10017 Directions (908) 648-5294Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panagos?
Always fixed me up. No more pain for me!
About Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083701155
Education & Certifications
- Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, New York
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University of Washington, Seattle
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panagos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panagos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Panagos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Panagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panagos works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.