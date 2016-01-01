Overview

Dr. Andre Newfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine, University of Tel Aviv, Israel and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Newfield works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.