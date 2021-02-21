Dr. Andre Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Matthews, MD
Dr. Andre Matthews, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
Baywood Orthopedic Clinic6345 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-1085
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Dr. Andre Matthews is a great surgeon. He did my hip replacement surgery in 2010. And my hip adjustment surgery in 2020 when I fell and loosened my prosthetic hip. He did my knee surgery in 2020 and my husband's knee surgery in 2020. Everything went GREAT. Our after-care was also GREAT. I totally trust Dr. Matthews. He has excellent staff working with him. They have been the same staff from 2010 to 2020 and they remembered me after 10 years between needs.
- Phoenix Ortho Res Prgm
- Maricopa Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University of Cincinnati
