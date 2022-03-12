See All General Surgeons in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Andre Maginot, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andre Maginot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Maginot works at Under Construction in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vascular & General Surgery Associates
    3791 Katella Ave Ste 201, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 630-8821
    Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc
    3747 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 630-8821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Excellent surgeon, takes his time to discuss with patient, very friendly. His two surgery schedulers get a 10 plus from me. Great communication about upcoming surgery and always available by phone
    — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. Andre Maginot, MD

    General Surgery
    46 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1841206471
    Education & Certifications

    ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Maginot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maginot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maginot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maginot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maginot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maginot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maginot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maginot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

