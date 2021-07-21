Overview

Dr. Andre Leonard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leonard works at Intracoastal Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.