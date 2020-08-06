Overview

Dr. Andre Kallab, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Kallab works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.