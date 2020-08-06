Dr. Andre Kallab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Kallab, MD
Dr. Andre Kallab, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
NHCI Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Gainesville1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 330, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (470) 228-7700
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Gods special gift to Me And Kathy in our battle against an ugly monster
About Dr. Andre Kallab, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669475760
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
