Dr. Andre Hobbs, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andre Hobbs, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

Dr. Hobbs works at Champaign Dental Group in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Quality Pain Care (Quality Pain Care LLC)
    12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 839-5140
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 03, 2022
    Great doctor! Pain relief!
    — Jan 03, 2022
    About Dr. Andre Hobbs, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033245303
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University's Georgia
    • Temple University's Physical Medicine &amp; Rehabilitation
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Hobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs works at Champaign Dental Group in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hobbs’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

