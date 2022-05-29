Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Pediatric Surgeons in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Andre Hebra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andre Hebra, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andre Hebra, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hebra works at Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte
    22655 Bayshore Rd Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1310
  2. 2
    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 254-4270
  3. 3
    Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1461

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Hernia
Adrenalectomy
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Abdominal Hernia
Adrenalectomy
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atresia of Small Intestine Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Ribs - Sprengel Anomaly - Anal Atresia - Urethral Obstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Cryptorchidism Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Lobectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Agenesis - Radial Aplasia - Omphalocele Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia With Tracheoesophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia Without Tracheoesophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors and Minimally Invasive Resection Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Thoracoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Ovarian Cyst Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Omphalocele - Exstrophy - Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Omphalomesenteric Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Advanced Laparoscopy Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neck Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoraco Abdominal Enteric Duplication Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopy Chevron Icon
Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hebra?

    May 29, 2022
    Valerie was very helpful and informative. She seemed to care about the well being of my baby and did all she could to help soothe him and calm him down. She answered all my questions I had and gave me a great understanding of the procedure. I have 3 boys and this is by far our best experience we've had with a circumcision
    — May 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andre Hebra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andre Hebra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hebra to family and friends

    Dr. Hebra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hebra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andre Hebra, MD.

    About Dr. Andre Hebra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770532996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Philadelphia|Med University Sc College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med Univ So Carolina
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Hebra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hebra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hebra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hebra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hebra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.