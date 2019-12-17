Overview

Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Harris Sr works at Horizons Women's Healthcare in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.