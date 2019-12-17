Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
1
South Office2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 228-4942
2
Downtown Office627 S Edwin C Moses Blvd Ste M, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 228-4942
3
Horizons Women's Healthcare - Dayton8662 N MAIN ST, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 898-4942
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134192644
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris Sr.
