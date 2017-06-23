Overview

Dr. Andre Haerian, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|University of Detroit Mercy.



Dr. Haerian works at HLS Orthodontics in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Lambertville, MI and Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.