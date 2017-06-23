Dr. Andre Haerian, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Haerian, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andre Haerian, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|University of Detroit Mercy.
Locations
Sylvania6407 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 930-4955Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lambertville7928 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI 48144 Directions (734) 290-5632Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maumee4359 Keystone Dr Ste 200, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 930-4895Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haerian is always friendly and professional. The appointments are very flexible which is very helpful when you have 3 kids in braces at once. The staff is also great.
About Dr. Andre Haerian, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1700905403
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|University of Detroit Mercy
