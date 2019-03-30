Dr. Andre Goy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Goy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Fourier and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0574
Jtcc Palisades7650 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 464-0008
Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-2000Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Grenoble University
- Universite Fourier
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Goy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goy has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.