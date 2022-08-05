Overview

Dr. Andre Godet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Godet works at Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.