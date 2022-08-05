Dr. Andre Godet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Godet, MD
Overview
Dr. Andre Godet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Godet works at
Locations
Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5251MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alaska Urology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 250 Bldg D, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 522-6412MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a visit with Dr. Godet and he took over an hour with us and explained everything wonderfully. I took his time and made sure we understood our options. A very amazing doctor.
About Dr. Andre Godet, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Dr. Godet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godet works at
Dr. Godet has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Godet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godet.
