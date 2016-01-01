Dr. Andre Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Gilbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Dr. Gilbert works at
Locations
Blanchard Valley Urology1651 N Lake Ct, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andre Gilbert, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
