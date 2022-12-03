Overview

Dr. Andre Gauri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.



Dr. Gauri works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon in North Muskegon, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Ludington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.