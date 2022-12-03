Dr. Andre Gauri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Gauri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon2009 Holton Rd, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Shoreline Foot & Ankle7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr Gauri and his team are excellent to work with
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
