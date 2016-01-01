Dr. Andre Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Fernandez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University.
Locations
1
Ridge Behavioral Health Systems3050 Rio Dosa Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 269-2325
2
Andre N Fernandez MD Psc501 Darby Creek Rd Ste 21, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-9305Monday1:30pm - 5:30pmTuesday1:30pm - 5:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 5:30pmThursday1:30pm - 5:30pmFriday1:30pm - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andre Fernandez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841369451
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Med Branch Hospitals
- Yale University / Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
