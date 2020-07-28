Overview

Dr. Andre Fedida, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Fedida works at Saint Michaels Medical Center PUL in Newark, NJ with other offices in Harrison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.