Dr. Andre Fabien, MD
Dr. Andre Fabien, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
Dr. Fabien works at
Dr. Phillip W. Wallace, DDS36001 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 497-0939
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Richmond Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- West Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabien?
I totally recommend Dr. Fabien however I do have to agree with other comments the office staff doesn't seem to make things a priority. Have gotten some attitude when calling the office. Sad he seems to want to help his patients and is very friendly himself but the office staff could use an overhaul.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1689758229
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
