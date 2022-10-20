Dr. Andre Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Cohen, MD
Dr. Andre Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Main/Kennestone895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Douglasville8841 HOSPITAL DR, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 577-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
What surprised me the most is that I did not realize how bad my color vision was. It’s one thing to not be able to see clearly or need more lighting, but seeing vibrant colors really changed everything for me. The entire process of cataract surgery was smooth and fast. Dr. Cohen really changed the way I see the world and I’m still getting used to not wearing glasses after 60 years. Thank you so much to Dr. Cohen and his team.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.