Overview

Dr. Andre Broussard, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Broussard works at Southern Urology LLC in New Iberia, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.