Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Barkhuizen works at Portland Rheumatology Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.