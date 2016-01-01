Dr. Andre Babajanians, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babajanians is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Babajanians, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Babajanians, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Shiraz University School and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Babajanians works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4808
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andre Babajanians, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French and Persian
- 1255311676
Education & Certifications
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Harlem Hospital
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- Shiraz University School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babajanians has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babajanians accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babajanians has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babajanians works at
Dr. Babajanians has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babajanians on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babajanians speaks French and Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Babajanians. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babajanians.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babajanians, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babajanians appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.