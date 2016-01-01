Dr. Andre Abitbol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abitbol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Abitbol, MD
Overview
Dr. Andre Abitbol, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
About Dr. Andre Abitbol, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, French
- 1417944745
Education & Certifications
- U Paris
- University of California - Radiation Oncology|University of California - San Francisco
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Therapeutic Radiology
