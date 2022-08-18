Dr. Andras Sandor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andras Sandor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andras Sandor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Semmelweis Orvostudomanyi Egyetem (Sote) and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Locations
1
Tufts Medical Center Community Care91 Montvale Ave Ste 208, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-1123
- 2 888 Main St Ste 201, Wakefield, MA 01880 Directions (781) 289-2266
3
Hallmark Health Medical Assocaites170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-6166
4
Tufts Medical Center Community Care, ENT585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 620-4903
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was rushed to the hospital in March. After testing in the ER, Dr. Sandor met with me. He explained that I needed emergency surgery to remove my perforated colon (about 1 foot) and would be left with a colostomy for 3 months to allow my colon to heal. He knew I was scared and actually reached out to my PCP (who was on vacation) to call me. She did and assured me that I was in great hands. And I was. I feel blessed that Dr. Sandor was there. After 3 months, as promised, he performed the reversal surgery. Dr. Sandor is highly skilled, kind and patient. I am blessed and grateful for having Dr. Sandor care for me. I highly recommend him to anyone who is in need of specialized surgery. Thank you and I remain forever grateful.
About Dr. Andras Sandor, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1548238843
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center University Campus
- Semmelweis Orvostudomanyi Egyetem (Sote)
- General Surgery
