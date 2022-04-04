Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladanyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD
Overview
Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Locations
Ui Health Hematology and Oncology Clinic1801 W Taylor St Ste 1E, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 413-9874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
It's like they know my life is in their hands. Compassion & concern for my questions. I felt they were very truthful& I really like the team.
About Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hungarian
- 1467784504
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladanyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladanyi has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladanyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ladanyi speaks Hungarian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladanyi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladanyi.
