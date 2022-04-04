Overview

Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Ladanyi works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.