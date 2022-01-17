Dr. Andras Bodoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andras Bodoni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andras Bodoni, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina|University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Timisoara and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Pulmonary Associates1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3100, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0549Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We owe my husband's life to Dr Bodoni quick thinking and response My husband was flown with Flight for Life into ICU at Presbiterian St Luke Medical center and it was the Dr quick aproch to critical care and decisions that he made in the first 10 minutes that saved my husband's life I owe Dr Bodoni a lifetime of gratitude! With many thanks you are an Angel
About Dr. Andras Bodoni, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Romanian
- 1861430563
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina|University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Timisoara
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodoni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodoni has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bodoni speaks Hungarian and Romanian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodoni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.