Dr. Andranik Howhannesian, MD
Overview
Dr. Andranik Howhannesian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Sovereign Medical Group14-01 Broadway Ste 3, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw the Dr. today. He was as always: very pleasant, very knowledgeable and a great communicator. The entire office is very professional and amiable.
About Dr. Andranik Howhannesian, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1174591762
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howhannesian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howhannesian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howhannesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howhannesian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howhannesian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howhannesian speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Howhannesian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howhannesian.
