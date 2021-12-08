Dr. Popescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andra Popescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andra Popescu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Popescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kamen Cardiology4512 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 993-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popescu?
She wonderfully through and her bedside manner is amazing. The office staff is great and very friendly.
About Dr. Andra Popescu, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- 1952519118
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popescu works at
Dr. Popescu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popescu speaks Romanian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Popescu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.