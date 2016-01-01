See All Urologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Andew Stamm, MD

Urology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Andew Stamm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Dr. Stamm works at The Doctors Clinic: Ridgetop West - Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Ridgetop West - Silverdale
    9398 Ridgetop Blvd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 782-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uroflowmetry
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Uroflowmetry
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Andew Stamm, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891182259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andew Stamm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stamm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stamm works at The Doctors Clinic: Ridgetop West - Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Stamm’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

