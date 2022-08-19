Dr. Anderson Mehrle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anderson Mehrle, MD
Overview
Dr. Anderson Mehrle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mehrle works at
Locations
-
1
The Stern Cardiovascular Foundation2209 Jefferson Davis Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-1352
-
2
Bluestem Cardiology3460 E Frank Phillips Blvd Ste 502, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (888) 232-0336
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrle?
Always come away feeling he has my best interest at heart.
About Dr. Anderson Mehrle, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1396788022
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrle works at
Dr. Mehrle has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.