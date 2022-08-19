Overview

Dr. Anderson Mehrle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mehrle works at The Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Oxford, MS with other offices in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.