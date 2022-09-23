Dr. Anders Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anders Cohen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anders Cohen, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Gotham Neurosurgery @ Brooklyn Hospital86 Saint Felix St Fl 10, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 250-8103
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
From the moment I stepped into Dr. Cohen's office I felt comfortable and completely certain that he would help fix my neck. The staff at the front desk is beyond helpful and personable. Dr Cohen was very informative and never pushed any procedures, however he informed me of what was going on with me and then gave me options. I eventually opted for the procedure, albeit my nerves and reservations. Now that I am a month out of the surgery I am so thankful for not only Dr. Cohen but his entire staff. I am basically pain free and I know I am on the road to being 100% and getting my life back prior to my injury. Not only is he very skilled but he is very professional and his bedside manner is beyond measure. If you have any neurosurgery needs this guy should be your first stop.
About Dr. Anders Cohen, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316967003
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Massapequa General Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Hofstra
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.