Dr. Andaleeb Rahman, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andaleeb Rahman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rahman works at Cardiac Care Associates in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-2020
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Fair Oaks Medical Center
    12255 Fair Lakes Pkwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 934-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Rapid Flu Test
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Rapid Flu Test
Lyme Disease Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Rapid Flu Test
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Spasm
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Postnasal Drip
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Infections
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 24, 2022
Dr Rahman has been my Primary Care Physician since two years after Dr Paul McClain retired. I am impressed the way he listens to every aspect of my health and answers all the questions. He explains the test results and the impact very convincingly. Very punctual.
Ganeshsn Venkatesha — Feb 24, 2022
About Dr. Andaleeb Rahman, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
NPI Number
  • 1013367564
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Fairfax Family Practice
Internship
  • VCU / Fairfax Family Practice
Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Undergraduate School
  • University of Virginia
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
