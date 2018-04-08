Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anchi Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Anchi Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang has been an exceptional physician. She sits with us for as long as necessary to go over progress, changes, issues and concerns. She always reviews the medications with us and will recommend adjustments if she feels it will help. In addition, she is very thorough on reviewing test results, explains the information clearly and asks for feedback to ensure we understand; she has also been excellent on recommending tests to help track the neurological issue.
About Dr. Anchi Wang, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1093744542
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.