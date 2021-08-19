Dr. Georgescu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anca Georgescu, MD
Dr. Anca Georgescu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8654Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eli Curi M.d. PA315 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Georgescu is one of the most talented and compassionate doctors I’ve ever gone to. Her care for me has been simply amazing and I am most fortunate to have her as my physician and health advocate.
About Dr. Anca Georgescu, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407157506
Education & Certifications
- ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Georgescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgescu speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgescu.
