Neurology
41 years of experience
Dr. Anca Bereanu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bucharest Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Dr. Bereanu works at Regional Independ Med Evaltns in North Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Regional Independent Medical Evaluations
    1460 Livingston Ave Bldg 400 Fl 3, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 (732) 246-0900
    401 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 (215) 504-9636

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Bell's Palsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Hormone Imbalance
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Injuries
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
    Capital Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Dec 04, 2021
    I have finally found a neurologist that I can trust!!!!
    Mark Sroka — Dec 04, 2021
    About Dr. Anca Bereanu, MD

    Neurology
    41 years of experience
    English, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    1821139882
    Education & Certifications

    Med College Of Pa And Hospital
    Bucharest Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy
    Sch Med Cluj Romania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anca Bereanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bereanu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bereanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bereanu speaks French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bereanu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bereanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bereanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

