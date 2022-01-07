Dr. Anca Askanase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askanase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anca Askanase, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine & Pharmacy|Institute of Medicine Bucuresti|Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Dr. Askanase is the most professional, knowledgeable, and caring rheumatologist I have ever seen. I feel sooo~ lucky to find her and make her my rheumatologist upon my relocation to New York City.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- St Luke S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center NEW YORK BRONX
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine &amp; Pharmacy|Institute of Medicine Bucuresti|Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University
Dr. Askanase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Askanase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askanase has seen patients for Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askanase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Askanase speaks French and Romanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Askanase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askanase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askanase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askanase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.