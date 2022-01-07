Overview

Dr. Anca Askanase, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine & Pharmacy|Institute of Medicine Bucuresti|Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Askanase works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.