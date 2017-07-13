Overview

Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Pontifica Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra/Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Santana-Izquierdo works at Anays Santana Izquierdo MD, PA in Miami, FL with other offices in West Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.