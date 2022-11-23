Overview

Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Meerovich works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.