Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Meerovich works at
Locations
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mount Sinai Hospital1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 420-2000
NYU Langone Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is caring doctor and always diagnoses correctly and quick response, replying with test resultsif an emergency situation.
About Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine
