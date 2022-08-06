Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Bulkin works at
Locations
San Diego Vascular Center625 Citracado Pkwy Ste 203, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bulkin?
I went to DrBulkin nearly 6 years ago and ended up selling my home and moving to Texas. I found a vein Dr here in Texas recently and it was the worst experience I ever had and I am considering traveling back to San Diego to have my legs treated by Dr. Bulkin. Great Dr. I would recommend him and his staff to anyone. In fact I am in the process of doing that now also recommend him to my son and he praised him also.
About Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1275593154
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy
- Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca
- Internship and Residency In General Surgery At Kaiser Permanente|Trauma Surgery At Los Angeles County Hospital
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Dr. Bulkin works at
Dr. Bulkin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bulkin speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulkin.
