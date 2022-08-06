See All Vascular Surgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Bulkin works at San Diego Vascular Center in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Vascular Center
    625 Citracado Pkwy Ste 203, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bulkin?

Aug 06, 2022
I went to DrBulkin nearly 6 years ago and ended up selling my home and moving to Texas. I found a vein Dr here in Texas recently and it was the worst experience I ever had and I am considering traveling back to San Diego to have my legs treated by Dr. Bulkin. Great Dr. I would recommend him and his staff to anyone. In fact I am in the process of doing that now also recommend him to my son and he praised him also.
Helen leonard — Aug 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bulkin to family and friends

Dr. Bulkin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bulkin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD.

About Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275593154
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fellowship In Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy
Fellowship
Residency
  • Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca
Residency
Internship
  • Internship and Residency In General Surgery At Kaiser Permanente|Trauma Surgery At Los Angeles County Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bulkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bulkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bulkin works at San Diego Vascular Center in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bulkin’s profile.

Dr. Bulkin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.