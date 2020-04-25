Dr. Anatoly Braylovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braylovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anatoly Braylovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anatoly Braylovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 850 N Main Street Ext Ste 1B, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 269-4200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Braylovsky?
I have been a patient of Dr. Braylovsky’s for 10 years now. He manages all of my palliative care from chronic illnesses. I don’t know where I would be today If not for him and his caring, compassionate staff that works with him. He’s always available for his patients in case of emergencies, he returns phones calls and does right by his patients. The girls in the office are simply amazing and have gone above and beyond for me. I am always well taken care of. You’re not just a other patient file there, you’re a real life human being and are treated as such. Anyone would be Lucky to see him.
About Dr. Anatoly Braylovsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1023004124
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braylovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braylovsky accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braylovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braylovsky speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Braylovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braylovsky.
