Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. 

Dr. Arber works at Center/ Diagnostic /Treat Pain in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Waukegan, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John W. Kamysz M.d.
    501 N Riverside Dr Ste 213, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 625-9500
  2. 2
    Vista Medical Center East
    1324 N Sheridan Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 360-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Russian
    • 1205824836
    Education & Certifications

    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arber has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Arber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

