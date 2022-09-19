Dr. Anatoliy Tsirlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsirlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anatoliy Tsirlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anatoliy Tsirlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Tsirlin works at
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Endocrinology77 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (914) 793-1500
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
We called and the office answered right away. It was a little confusing to find the building, however, we were seen quickly once we got in. Staff was friendly and polite. Once inside, the nurse took some general information. She was efficient and had comforting conversation. Seems she read the room well and could sense we were nervous. I appreciate her effort in providing an environment that makes you feel like a person, not just a patient. Soon after that interaction, Dr. Tsirlin walked in and immediately made us feel like family. While explaining everything using information that we could actually understand, he also made our interaction very conversational. He asked about our family, their medical history and even managed to clear up some misconceptions we had about what we thought we knew. We highly recommend Dr. Tsirlin. In his field, it is absolutely necessary to find a doctor that creates a safe space. Thank you again, Dr. Tslin, for making us feel like we can conquer anything!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1366603078
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Tsirlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsirlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsirlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsirlin works at
Dr. Tsirlin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsirlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsirlin speaks Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsirlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsirlin.
