Dr. Anatoliy Tsirlin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anatoliy Tsirlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Tsirlin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Bronxville in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Endocrinology
    77 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 793-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anatoliy Tsirlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366603078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anatoliy Tsirlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsirlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsirlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsirlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsirlin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Bronxville in Bronxville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tsirlin’s profile.

    Dr. Tsirlin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsirlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsirlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsirlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsirlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsirlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

