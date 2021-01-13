Overview

Dr. Anatole Trakhtenbroit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Trakhtenbroit works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.