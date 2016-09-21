Overview

Dr. Anatole Karpovs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Karpovs works at Children's Clinic of SW Louisiana in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.