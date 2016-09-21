Dr. Anatole Karpovs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpovs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anatole Karpovs, MD
Dr. Anatole Karpovs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Children's Clinic Southwest LA2903 1st Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 478-6480Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Karpovs is highly advanced in recognizing and diagnosing health issues. He is very thorough and patient. We are lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Anatole Karpovs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083605133
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Karpovs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpovs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpovs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpovs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpovs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpovs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpovs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.