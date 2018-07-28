Dr. Zelmanovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anat Zelmanovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anat Zelmanovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY.
Tjh Medical Serivces PC12901 LIBERTY AVE, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 738-8800
Lenox Hill Faculty Practice1430 2nd Ave Rm 101, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 452-1526
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My visit with Dr. Zelmanovich was fantastic. She is a great listener and was truly interested in my concerns. What I found especially helpful was her thoughtful explanation at the end of my visit which left me leaving her office feeling confident and reassured. I highly recommend Dr. Zelmanovich.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew
- 1760768022
- Einstein-Montefiore Med Ctr
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
