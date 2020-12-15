See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Anat Lebow, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anat Lebow, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Lebow works at New York Physicians in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anat Lebow, MD
    635 Madison Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10022 (212) 753-1040
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 12:15pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2020
    Excellent
    Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Anat Lebow, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831211226
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology, Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • The University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anat Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebow works at New York Physicians in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lebow’s profile.

    Dr. Lebow has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

