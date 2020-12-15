Dr. Anat Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anat Lebow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anat Lebow, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lebow works at
Locations
-
1
Anat Lebow, MD635 Madison Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 753-1040Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday1:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 12:15pmFriday8:45am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebow?
Excellent
About Dr. Anat Lebow, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1831211226
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology, Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- The University of Chicago
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebow works at
Dr. Lebow has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.